Glasgow tennis tournament named after Murray family

The Murray Trophy will take place at Scotstoun Leisure Centre in September.

Jamie and Andy Murray have been honoured by the tournament organisers. SNS Group

A tennis tournament in Glasgow later this year has been named after the Murray family.

The Murray Trophy will take place at Scotstoun Leisure Centre in September.

The ATP Challenger level tournament will feature Jamie Murray and a host of British and international players.

Andy Murray's schedule is as yet unknown as the former world number one recovers from hip surgery which could end his career.

Jamie said: "I'm excited to be working with the LTA and Glasgow Life on this event and honoured to have it named in recognition of my family's achievements in the sport.

" I really hope we can use the Murray Trophy - Glasgow to increase awareness of tennis and create opportunities for more boys and girls to play, both in Scotland and Britain as a whole."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.