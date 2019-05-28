Jamie Murray to split from doubles partner after French Open

The Scot won two grand-slam titles alongside Brazilian Bruno Soares.

Split: Murray will and Soares will part ways. SNS

Jamie Murray's doubles partner Bruno Soares has revealed that the pair will split after the French Open.

The Scotsman began his partnership with Brazilian Soares in 2016 leading to them winning two grand slam titles at the Australian Open and US Open that same year.

Murray also reached the world number one ranking that April while they qualified for the ATP World Tour Finals in each of their three seasons together and won 10 titles.

The last of those came in Sydney in January, while they reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, but Murray told Soares after a first-round exit in Rome earlier this month that he wanted to split.

Soares told matchtiebreak.com: "Jamie called me and we chatted, where he told me that no matter how much the results are coming out, they did not match the expectation we had, and he thought it would be a good time for us to change.

"It was a very nice chat and I agreed. It came from him, but I respect that. I think that, as much as we have become friends, this is still our profession. If he is feeling this, some dissatisfaction, I have to respect that and look for something different."

Soares will team up with Croatian Mate Pavic while the Daily Mail reported Murray is planning to partner 27th-ranked Neal Skupski, the British doubles number three.

Murray and Soares will play their first-round match at Roland Garros on Tuesday against Italians Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego.

