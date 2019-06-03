Andy Murray to return from injury to play doubles at Queen's 

The Scot will partner Feliciano Lopez at the grass court tournament later this month.

Murray will play competitive tennis for the first time since January. Getty Images

Andy Murray will return to playing this month by teaming up with Feliciano Lopez at the Fever Tree Championship at Queen's Club.

The three-time grand slam winner had a hip resurfacing operation in January as he attempts to overcome a problem that first surfaced in the summer of 2017.

Murray had a first operation in January 2018 and returned to action at Queen's Club last summer but played only six tournaments last season and was in pain throughout. He then underwent a hip resurfacing procedure earlier this year.

His last appearance came at the Australian Open, losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in a gruelling five-set match in the first round, but has said since his surgery that he would love to be able to play at Wimbledon in July.

That now looks like a possibility with Murray, who had previously announced that he was going to retire, having said that he was "pain-free" after returning to hitting a ball.

"There's no pain any more." he said in April. "I'm happy, pain-free and enjoying my life.

"I've been hitting a few balls from a stationary position. I'm still quite a long way from testing it properly, running around a court.

"I just have to see what happens. I don't feel any pressure that I need to come back but if my body feels good and I'm pain-free then I'll give it a go."