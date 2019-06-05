Andy Murray 'pain free' and ready to return at Queen's

Two-time Wimbledon champion will play doubles at grass court event in two weeks' time.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6044854608001-news-190605-murray16x9.jpg" />

Andy Murray is looking forward to returning to action following potentially career-saving hip surgery.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray feared his tennis career was over after previous surgery failed to cure a long-standing problem with the joint.

At an emotional media conference before the Australian Open in January, the Scot admitted that he could no longer play through the pain.

But he then underwent revolutionary hip-resurfacing surgery and plans to return in the doubles at Queen's Club in two weeks' time.

While he doesn't yet know if he'll regain the fitness required to play singles again, 32-year-old Murray said he was "pain free" and that training was going well.

Andy Murray is a five-times champion at Queen's. SNS Group

In a video on his social media pages, Murray said: "Training has gone really well over the last couple of months and I've been pretty much pain free.

"Rehab's gone really well so I'm looking forward to trying to getting back on the match court in a couple of weeks at Queen's."

Murray will team up with Spanish left-hander Feliciano Lopez on the grass courts at Queen's in London, raising hopes he may play at Wimbledon two weeks later.

This time last year, he returned from his previous operation at Queen's, but lasted only six tournaments before going under the knife again.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.