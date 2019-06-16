  • STV
Andy Murray has got the buzz back for playing tennis

STV

The Scot is playing at Queen’s Club next week following a successful hip operation.

Andy Murray revealed his hip operation has been "life-changing" as he prepares to make his return to competitive tennis.

Former world number one Murray has entered the doubles at Queen's Club with Feliciano Lopez in what will be his first taste of action since undergoing surgery in January.

Next week's Fever-Tree Championships represent the first tentative steps towards resurrecting a career which Murray feared was over due to a chronic hip condition.

Champ: Andy Murray will play at Queen's next week. SNS Group

Such was the pain Murray was in he considered quitting the sport on more than one occasion.

So the 32-year-old Scot is relaxed about his prospects of returning to anywhere near the heights which saw him win three grand-slam singles titles.

"There were a number of times over the last 18 months where I did want to stop, I didn't want to play anymore, I was getting no enjoyment out of tennis at all," he said.

"Now, I like playing tennis. I'm a fan of the sport, I played it as a kid and I want to keep playing if I can.

"I didn't know how I was going to feel if I went and had the operation but it's been brilliant, completely life-changing for me from where I was.

"Yes it would be nice to be winning Wimbledon and things like that, but hardly anyone gets the opportunity to do that, and there are loads of players who still love and enjoy the sport without winning the biggest competitions.

"I would hope that I would be able to deal with that and enjoy it."

Murray and Lopez will face Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah when the tournament gets under way.

"I don't know how I'm going to feel when I get back on the court, but I feel lucky, I feel relaxed, I didn't expect to be in this position," added Murray.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out there but I don't know what to expect. I'm not putting any expectations on myself because just being out on a tennis court again, and being comfortable and pain free, is enough.

"I'll enjoy competing. I enjoyed practising, hitting tennis balls, doing all the things I couldn't do even a few months ago, so we'll see what happens."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.