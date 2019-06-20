  • STV
Bhardwaj: Come on! Andy Murray is back in action

Raman Bhardwaj

The Scot will play doubles today just five months after fearing his career was over.

Andy Murray has been practising hard at Queen's this week.
Andy Murray has been practising hard at Queen's this week. Alex Morton/Getty Images

You can smell the wealth in this part of London. A pint of fresh orange and lemonade can set you back £4.64. Ouch.

Queen's Club is nestled among Pimlico-style flats. Think of Mary Poppins and you'll catch my drift. It kind of just pops up in this densely populated residential area.

There's a wealth of talent on show here. None more so than the return of Andy Murray. Five months after that emotional, tearful media conference in Melbourne - where the three-time Grand Slam winner announced plans to retire - there's now hope in the Big Smoke.

But the Scot is cautious. This is a bloke who underwent a second hip operation not to win tennis matches, rather for a better quality of life. This is a different Murray with a different mindset.

"I'm not putting any expectations on myself, because just being out there on a tennis court again and being comfortable and pain-free will be enough," he says.

But when he gets on court on Thursday - a day later than planned due to rain - I'm sure we'll see the classic Murray emotions: from his clenched fist and trademark "come on" roar, to the frustration of a good old-fashioned rant. This is the Murray we know and have come to adore.

Under the weather: Rain has caused scheduling problems at Queen's.
Under the weather: Rain has caused scheduling problems at Queen's. STV

This is my first time at Queen's Club, a place where the Scot has won a record five singles titles. Now, Murray has doubles on his mind.

His partnership with Feliciano Lopez is a marriage of convenience. The pair have been friends and practice partners on the tour for a number of years.

Match-fixing allegations against the Spaniard have been an unwelcome distraction. Allegations Lopez strenuously denies.

"I wanted to find a partner who I wouldn't need to take a wildcard with," explains Murray. "And ideally someone who is a good friend of mine and who I have a good relationship with."

Talking about relationships, Andy's doubles partner is someone his mum calls 'Deliciano'. Judy has a thing for the tanned Spaniard. Weather permitting, it will be quite a day for mother Murray.

Quite how the former world number one performs against the tournament's top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal is anyone's guess. One match won't define what lies ahead. But one thing is for sure, in this small corner of southwest London, the next chapter of this incredible Andy Murray story will begin.

You'll be hard pressed to find a sportsperson as committed as Murray. If all goes well at Queen's, he'll head to Eastbourne then Wimbledon. Again the plan is doubles.

He has aspirations to play singles again, but not for a bit yet. The hip injury was sustained almost two years ago. This has been a long battle. At times, the 32-year-old was in so much pain, he struggled to play with his kids at the soft play centre.

Now, rather astonishingly, we will see this great warrior compete at the Fever-Tree Championships.

And to quote who I believe is Scotland's greatest ever sportsman - come on!

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.