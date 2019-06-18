Andy Murray's comeback delayed due to bad weather
Andy Murray's comeback has been delayed until Thursday due to bad weather.
The former world number one was due to take to the doubles court at Queen's Club with Feliciano Lopez on Wednesday.
But his eagerly anticipated return has been delayed until Thursday after rain halted play on Tuesday.
The Fever-Tree Championships represent the first tentative steps towards resurrecting a career which Murray feared was over due to a chronic hip condition.