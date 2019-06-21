Watch: When John McEnroe played Jimmy Connors in Scotland

It's the 30th anniversary of the American rivals' pre-Wimbledon clash in Edinburgh.

Connors and McEnroe take to the court in Edinburgh. SNS Group

All eyes are on Andy Murray this week as he makes his latest comeback from hip surgery in the doubles event at Queen's Club in London.

But it also marks the 30th anniversary of one of the highest-profile tennis matches ever played in Scotland.

In June 1989, American arch-rivals John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors went toe-to-toe at a Wimbledon warm-up event, the Bank of Scotland Grasscourt Championship, in Edinburgh.

After a feisty two-hour affair, McEnroe won in two tie-breaks, despite coming dangerously close to disqualification for displaying the full range of his colourful vocabulary.

Watch the story of that match here.