  • STV
  • MySTV

Murray's quarter-final Queen's Club match suspended

STV

Murray and Lopez were on serve and leading 6-4, 4-5 when they were taken off court on Friday.

Doubles: Andy Murray and Feliciano Lopez.
Doubles: Andy Murray and Feliciano Lopez. Getty Images Sport

Andy Murray's comeback from hip surgery will continue into the weekend after his second doubles match was called to a halt due to fading light at Queen's.

The decision, taken at 8.50pm on Friday, was met with jeers from the crowd on what was, after all, the longest day of the year.

Murray and Feliciano Lopez won the first set 6-4 and had just broken British duo Dan Evans and Ken Skupski to bring the second set back on serve at 4-5.

But after a discussion between the players, the choice was made to bring a premature end to proceedings, despite only a maximum of three games, and then a potential match tie-break, still to play.

Nevertheless it was more encouragement for Murray, pain free after his first match and a convincing advert for metal hips.

Murray, who feared he would be the worst player on the court when he played on Thursday, was at least the freshest of the four this time.

Lopez had just over an hour's rest following his three-set singles win over Milos Raonic, while Evans and Skupski came through their first doubles match earlier on.

Lopez was showing no signs of fatigue, though. In fact he seemed in better touch for his singles run-out as he brought up a break point with a stunning backhand from the baseline, and then converted it with a volley.

The Spaniard served out the opening set in 29 minutes, and then saved break point with a second-serve ace at the start of the second.

One thing Murray has yet to get to grips with is the serve clock at Queen's, and for the second match running he was given a time violation.

The decision was booed by the crowd and Murray responded with an ace, but still dropped serve as Evans and Skupski stepped up the pace.

Murray's serve let him down again, but a spectacular lob from the Scot helped them break straight back, saving two set points in the process, before play was halted.

Should Murray and Lopez get through when they resume he will not face his brother in the semi-finals after Jamie and Neal Skupski lost to Henri Kontinen and John Peers.

Day five at Queen's Club belonged to Felix Auger-Aliassime, who became the youngest semi-finalist since Lleyton Hewitt in 1999.

The 18-year-old Canadian beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5 6-2 and will meet Lopez, at 37 more than double his age, in the last four.

Auger-Aliassime has beaten Tsitsipas in all five of their matches, stretching back to their time as juniors.

"Yeah, it's true that I have happened to play well every time we've played," he said.

"We've had tough encounters in juniors, three sets, tight two sets.

"I think this year, both times I served really well, played really well, played pretty aggressively. But at the same time, I feel like all these matches have different stories, different background, different surfaces.

"But, yeah, it's good to have this record, and hopefully I can keep it."

The second semi-final will see Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev face Gilles Simon of France.

The fall-out from earlier in the week continued with the sad news that Juan Martin Del Potro admitted he is unsure whether he will resume his career after undergoing surgery on the kneecap he re-fractured during his first-round match.

Meanwhile, the ATP clobbered Nick Kyrgios with a fine of almost £14,000 for his histrionics during the two matches he played on Thursday.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.