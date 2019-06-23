Andy Murray wins doubles at Queen's in dream comeback

The Scot and Spain's Feliciano Lopez beat Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 10-5.

Andy Murray: The Scot and Spain's Lopez clinched the title.

Andy Murray made a dream comeback from potentially career-ending hip surgery by winning the men's doubles at Queen's.

It was feared the 32-year-old may never play again before undergoing hip surgery in January.

Andy Murray: He made a dream comeback at Queen's. Getty

Lopez, 37, added the doubles to the singles title he won earlier on Sunday.

Left-hander Lopez, who beat France's Gilles Simon in three sets, is the first man since Australia's Mark Philippoussis in 1997 to win both the singles and doubles titles at Queen's in the same year.