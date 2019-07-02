Murray took up breakdancing to help hip surgery rehabilitation

The Scottish tennis star underwent major surgery earlier this year to ease long-standing pain.

Champ: Tennis star Andy Murray at Wimbledon. SNS

Andy Murray has revealed he took up breakdancing and gymnastics as he recovered from a hip injury.

The Scottish tennis star underwent major surgery earlier this year to ease long-standing pain hindering his game.

Speaking to children's television vlogger Nikki Lilly, the three-time grand slam champion discussed how he managed his return to playing.

He said: "I did some breakdancing, which I was terrible at, so that was good fun."

At the Australian Open earlier in the year, a tearful Murray admitted his career could be all but over due to his hip pain.

But the tennis star has gradually returned to action since surgery, and will be appearing at this year's Wimbledon as a doubles player.

In the interview, Murray discussed his mental health and admitted to "feeling a bit down" for "a good year".

He said: "You don't want to be a downer. You don't want to be the one complaining and say 'actually, no I'm really struggling', so for a long time I would tell everyone 'oh you know, I'm feeling better or I feel really positive'."

Murray said he had felt "quite down a lot and quite sad" and when he opened up about his feelings he "got really emotional because I'd been keeping it inside for a long time".

Murray added: "I did feel much better once I actually spoke and was honest about it and said 'look no, I don't feel good and I'm struggling'."

He also gave an insight into the competitive upbringing he had with his brother Jamie, who he could potentially face in the men's double competition at Wimbledon this year.

"He was always bigger, stronger and smarter than me, so he would beat me at everything" Murray said.

"I got used to losing at a young age although I never enjoyed it.. He used to always wind me up about stuff."

Murray also admitted his diet had got worse since having children, with the family indulging in pizzas, ice creams and chocolate.

He also said being a feminist meant "everybody getting equal opportunities" and that he hoped that his two daughters had "the same opportunities as everybody else" when they are older.

