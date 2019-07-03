Murray: Dream team with Serena is 'great opportunity'

Andy Murray will play mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon as he recovers from surgery.

Dream team: Murray and Williams both won singles in 2016. Getty Images

Andy Murray says it's a "great opportunity" to partner Serena Williams in the mixed doubles at this year's Wimbledon.

The Scot, who is scheduled to make his return to grand slam tennis in the men's doubles on Thursday, declared on Wednesday evening he would link up with the seven-time singles champion.

Murray, recovering from a second bout of hip surgery, told STV: "It's a great opportunity, so I'll look forward to it."

The 32-year-old added: "It's great, I'm just happy to be fit and healthy again and after what's happened in the last year or so you don't know what's round the corner."

Williams, 37, said after her first round singles win over Guilia Gatto-Monticone that she could do with the extra time on court after battling knee problems this year.

She won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon 21 years ago with Max Mirnyi but has played only once at a grand slam in 20 years while Murray's mixed-doubles experience has come at the Hopman Cup and in the Olympics, where he won a silver medal in 2012 with Laura Robson.

Murray will play men's doubles with French grand slam winner Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

