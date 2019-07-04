Scots tennis chief hopeful of more funding for sport

Blane Dodds told STV that Tennis Scotland had held positive talks with the LTA.

Blane Dodds has big plans for tennis in Scotland. SNS

Tennis Scotland chief executive Blane Dodds says he has held positive talks with the Lawn Tennis Association over increased funding.

As Andy Murray returns to Wimbledon following injury, Dodds said the "the time is now" to continue the growth of the sport in Scotland.

It's understood Tennis Scotland currently receives £700,000 every year from the LTA, but has submitted a proposal seeking in excess of £1m.

Speaking to STV, Dodds said a robust plan had been presented to the national governing body of the sport in the UK

"We need to all be singing from the same song sheet and going forward together so in that regard we have one plan for Scotland," he said.

"We have had a very, very productive meeting with the First Minister and Judy [Murray] and the LTA and we have one plan now in Scotland that we are all behind.

"That has been submitted to the LTA in London and the last bit of the jigsaw is for the LTA to say 'yes, we buy into this and we are going to invest'.

"We have growth in participation in Scotland, we have nearly doubled our membership during the Murray era, we have got ten new indoor facilities now actually live with seven along to stage two - there are so many positives.

"We are looking for significantly more money than has been invested in Scotland over the last few years and it's all about investing in grassroots, it's about child and parents programmes, it is about schools programmes, parks programmes.

"The time is now, we will never get another chance than this, whilst the Murrays are at the top of their game, their profile is sky-high and I think the LTA are seeing what we can do.

"We have this exciting plan, I think things are very positive."

Tennis Scotland expect a response to their proposal in a fortnight's time.

