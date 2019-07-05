Jamie Murray knocked out Wimbledon doubles in first round
Murray and Neal Skupski were beaten by Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek in five sets.
Jamie Murray and his men's doubles partner Neal Skupski have been knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon.
The five-set loss to Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek rules out a potential 'Murray derby' against Jamie's brother Andy and his partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert later in the tournament.
Murray and English player Skupski led two sets to one overnight after their match was postponed due to darkness on Thursday.
However, a strong performance from their opponents on Friday meant an early exit for the British duo.
