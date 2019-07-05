Jamie Murray knocked out Wimbledon doubles in first round

Murray and Neal Skupski were beaten by Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek in five sets.

Murray and Skupski are out of Wimbledon. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Jamie Murray and his men's doubles partner Neal Skupski have been knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon.

The five-set loss to Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek rules out a potential 'Murray derby' against Jamie's brother Andy and his partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert later in the tournament.

Murray and English player Skupski led two sets to one overnight after their match was postponed due to darkness on Thursday.

However, a strong performance from their opponents on Friday meant an early exit for the British duo.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.