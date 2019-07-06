Andy Murray crashes out of Wimbledon double's tournament

The former Wimbledon champion was partnered with Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Murray: Out of men's doubles. SNS Group

Andy Murray has crashed out of the Men's Doubles tournament at Wimbledon.

The former champion was partnered with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert as he returned to the grass just five months on from career saving hip surgery.

But it ended in disappointment for the pair after losing by three sets to one to Croatian double-act Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor.

After winning the first set 6-7 they lost the next three by 6-4 6-2 and 6-3.

Murray, who was back at SW19 for the first time since 2017, had dreamed of adding silverware to the two singles titles he has won, but it will not be in the men's doubles.

However, the Scot will not have too much time to feel glum as he begins his mixed campaign with Serena Williams later on Saturday, with the super couple due to be on Centre Court.