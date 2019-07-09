Wimbledon: Jamie Murray knocked out of mixed doubles

The pair were beaten in the second round by third seeds Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski.

Murray and Mattek-Sands are out of the mixed doubles. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Jamie Murray and his American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands have been knocked out of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

The match had been suspended on Monday evening with Pavic and Dabrowski leading 4-3 in the final set and they needed only two games to complete a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory.

Murray's defeat ends the possibility of a clash with his brother Andy, who will play his second-round match later on Tuesday alongside Serena Williams, in the final.

Jamie Murray won the mixed-doubles title in 2017 with Martina Hingis and was runner-up alongside Victoria Azarenka last year.