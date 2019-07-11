Wimbledon 'working on' statue to honour Andy Murray

A permanent tribute will be unveiled at the All England Club when Murray retires from tennis.

Andy Murray: Wimbledon are working on a statue.

Wimbledon are working on a statue of Andy Murray for when he retires, chairman Philip Brook has confirmed.

All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said in January after Murray raised the possibility of retirement that Wimbledon would honour the Scot in the same way as Fred Perry, whose bust is outside Centre Court.

Speaking on Thursday, Brook said: "What we don't want to do is retire him too early.

"Our thought all along is that we want to recognise Andy's significant achievements here at Wimbledon in an appropriate way and at an appropriate time.

"We think an appropriate time is to unveil something when he retires. We are working on it.

"We have done some work already on it and there is still more work to do."

Wimbledon have not yet consulted Murray on the sort of statue he would like, or decided where it will go, with the former world number one hopeful of returning to singles competition soon following hip surgery.

He was knocked out of the mixed doubles with Serena Williams on Wednesday, having lost in the men's doubles - where he partnered Pierre-Hugues Herbert - on Saturday.

Competition: Andy Murray played with Serena Williams.