Murray brothers to play doubles in Washington tournament

Andy Murray will play his fourth tournament since hip surgery alongside brother Jamie.

Murray brothers have played doubles for GB. SNS Group

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray will team up to play doubles at the Citi Open in Washington next week.

The event will mark Andy's fourth doubles event in the last six weeks as he recovers from hip surgery.

The Murray brothers have played together for Great Britain's Davis Cup team and in a smattering of tour events during their careers.

Andy's doubles appearances in recent weeks have provided fresh hope that he will eventually make a return to the singles court.

He played in Washington last year as he tried to return from a previous hip operation and won three matches before withdrawing.