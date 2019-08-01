Murray brothers off to winning start in Washington

Jamie Murray celebrates recording 400th tour-level doubles victory alongside Andy.

The Murray brothers won a deciding tie-break. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray got off to winning start in the doubles at the Citi Open in Washington.

The brothers beat Wimbledon finalists Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-4, 6-7(7), 10-5 after winning the last eight points of the match.

Andy said earlier this week that he was close to returning to singles action following hip surgery and looked sharp and fit during the encounter.

Older brother Jamie had an extra reason to celebrate as he racked up his 400th tour-level doubles victory.

Andy said: "It was a good atmosphere. It felt like there were some good points and quick reactions out there.

"I'm in a much better place than I was last year. Physically, I'm so much better now. To be competing again and pain-free is brilliant."

The Murrays will face third seeds Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus in the quarter-finals.