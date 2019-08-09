Andy Murray to make singles return in Cincinnati next week

The former Wimbledon champion and gold medal winner will return to the court next week.

Murray: Returning to singles action. SNS

Andy Murray has announced that he will make a return to singles action at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next week.

The Olympic gold medal and former Wimbledon champion revealed the news on his social media accounts on Friday.

It comes seven-months after he said his career could be over and six-months on from his second hip-operation.

The 32-year-old began his comeback in June by playing doubles in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club and has continued to compete in the less demanding format.

His most recent match was in this week's Rogers Cup in Canada.

Murray, who was once ranked as world number one, posted a picture of himself clenching his fist in trademark fashion, accompanied by the message: "That feeling when you accept a wildcard for the singles in Cinci..."

Murray has been combining competing in doubles with training for singles and revealed ahead of last week's tournament in Washington that he was targeting Cincinnati.

That came as a surprise given he had been a lot more cautious following his efforts in men's doubles and mixed doubles at Wimbledon, saying a singles return could take several more months.

Playing in Cincinnati could well be a precursor to Murray making his grand slam singles return at the US Open starting on August 26, although the 32-year-old may be wary of competing over best-of-five sets so soon.

Simply by playing in Cincinnati, Murray will be treading new ground by becoming the first player to return to the singles game following a hip resurfacing operation.

Doubles star Bob Bryan has made a successful return from the same surgery - which involves coating the joint in metal and inserting a steel rod into the femur - and his progress gave Murray hope that he could complete his own remarkable comeback.