Andy Murray beaten by Richard Gasquet in return to singles

The 32-year-old lost in straight sets on his singles comeback at the Cincinnati Masters against Richard Gasquet.

While Gasquet won 6-4 6-4, there were some promising signs for the three-time Grand Slam champion.

Murray began his comeback in June by playing doubles in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

Since then, the three-time Grand Slam champion has played in five doubles events.

