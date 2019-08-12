Andy Murray beaten by Richard Gasquet in return to singles
The 32-year-old lost in straight sets on his singles comeback at the Cincinnati Masters.
The 32-year-old lost in straight sets on his singles comeback at the Cincinnati Masters against Richard Gasquet.
While Gasquet won 6-4 6-4, there were some promising signs for the three-time Grand Slam champion.
Murray began his comeback in June by playing doubles in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.
Since then, the three-time Grand Slam champion has played in five doubles events.
