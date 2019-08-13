Andy Murray puts grand slam singles return on ice

The former world number one will focus on doubles at the upcoming US Open.

Murray: Won't make return to singles court at US open. SNS Group

Tennis star Andy Murray won't be playing singles at the upcoming US Open as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.

The former world number one revealed his decision after losing to Richard Gasquet at the Western & Southern Open in his first singles match since the Australian Open in January and subsequent operation.

Despite feeling "no major pain" during the defeat, the double Olympic gold medal winner doesn't want to rush into decisions about this schedule.

Speaking to the ATP Tour, he said: "We were hoping to maybe hold a wild card until a little bit closer to the time to see how I feel and get some matches hopefully and a bit of practice.

"I didn't want to take a wild card today because I just didn't know how I was going to feel after a match. I felt like I wanted to be fair for me to maybe try and get a couple of matches in before making a decision like that."

The 32-year-old, who could yet play singles at next week's tournament in Winston Salem, North Carolina, plans to compete in both the men's doubles and mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows.

But he was cautious on accepting a wild card entry into the single's tournament as it would lead to inevitable questions about his hip if he never played.

He continued: "It was more likely that I was not going to [play], because although I did fine in the match today, physically, my legs felt quite heavy at the end of the match, and that's probably not going to change a whole lot in a couple of weeks."

Speaking about his match with Gasquet and return to the singles court after seven months, he said: "I think I did okay.

"I think there was a lot of things I would like to have done better in the match, but you also have to be somewhat realistic, as well, in terms of what you can expect in terms of how you actually play and hit the ball," Murray said.

"Richard, he uses all of the angles on the court. He's one of the best at doing that. So I was having to move quite a lot laterally, and I didn't move forward particularly well.

"I think as the match went on, I feel like I played a little bit better. I started to serve better as it went on.

"So there was a few good things, but there is also lots of things that I need to work on, not just physically, but in my game, as well."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.