Andy Murray makes decision not to play at US Open

The 2012 champion intended to play doubles but has opted to focus on singles elsewhere.

Andy Murray: The 2012 champion won't play at the US Open.

Former world number one Andy Murray will not play singles or doubles at the upcoming US Open.

The 2012 champion had intended to play doubles in New York but has opted to focus on singles elsewhere as he bids to step up his return from his career-saving hip surgery.

Murray will play singles at next week's ATP event in Winston-Salem, before considering entering a tournament on the second-tier Challenger Tour during the US Open.

Singles: Murray made his return at Cincinnati.

He said: "I've taken the wild card to play Winston-Salem. It'll be my first time playing there.

"I've spoken to quite a few of the players who have played there and have heard they've got great facilities there for practice and the matches.

"What I need now is matches. I want to get myself back on the singles court and keep testing myself. Winston-Salem is a perfect place for me to do that."

The former world number one will face brother Jamie in the men's doubles quarter-finals at the Cincinnati Masters on Friday night.

Murray and partner Feliciano Lopez beat Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock 2-6 6-3 10-7 to reach the last eight of the event.