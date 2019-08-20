Murray considers Challenger events after Winston-Salem loss

The Scot may drop down a level to get his singles sharpness back.

Murray lost in straight sets at the Winston-Salem Open. Getty Images

Andy Murray is weighing up a move to Challenger events, including a possible appearance in Glasgow, as he considers the best route to get back to his best.

The Scot had already discounted the US Open as he aims to build fitness and sharpness after a lengthy lay-off following hip surgery and had ended his dabble with doubles to concentrate on singles matches.

But after losing his second singles match back at the Winston-Salem Open he has said a drop to the Challenger events, a level below the ATP tour, may be the best step forward.

I'm quite aware of sort of where I'm at just now and what my level is," he told the ATP Tour website.

"It's competitive at this level but it needs to be better. Maybe I need play a level down to get some matches and build my game up a little bit before I start playing on the Tour again."

That move could see Murray play on home turf with the Murray Trophy, named after Andy and his brother Jamie, scheduled to take place in Glasgow in September.

Though considering a step down in difficulty, Murray was able to take positives from his 7-6 (8) 7-5 defeat to American Tennys Sandgren.

"Some things were a bit better today I think," he added. "I was hitting the ball a bit cleaner than I did maybe in Cincinnati.

"I feel like I moved fairly well to some drop shots, which maybe last week I wasn't running to.

"So there's some good things in there but also some stuff I would like to do better.

"Physically, (I feel) OK considering, no pain, no discomfort. Just a little bit more tired than usual."

