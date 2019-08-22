Andy Murray returns to second-tier Challenger tour

The former world number one will drop down a level in search of matches following surgery.

Murray is seeking match practice. Getty Images

Andy Murray will play in a second-tier tennis tournament next week for the first time in 14 years.

The former world number one will take part in the Rafa Nadal Open in Mallorca on the ATP Challenger tour.

Murray is trying to get matches under his belt as he steps up his recovery from hip surgery.

The hard-court tournament in Mallorca begins on the same day as the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, which the 32-year-old won in 2012.

Murray has played two singles matches in the past two weeks after beginning his comeback on the doubles court earlier this summer.

He lost to Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati and then went down to Tennys Sandgren in Winston-Salem earlier this week.

Following that loss, Murray told the ATP Tour website: "I'm quite aware of sort of where I'm at just now and what my level is.

"It's competitive at this level but it needs to be better. Maybe I need play a level down to get some matches and build my game up a little bit before I start playing on the [main] tour again."