Andy Murray agrees to lead Britain into new ATP Cup

Great Britain faced missing out on the new team tournament unless Murray played.

Great Britain have now qualified for the ATP Cup. SNS Group

Andy Murray has agreed to enter the first-ever ATP Cup - meaning Great Britain qualify for the new season-opening team competition.

The 24-country tournament will take place in Australia in the first week of January.

Great Britain were set to miss out as their number-one player Kyle Edmund is ranked too low at 32 in the world.

However, Murray has used his protected ranking of two - earned before his hip troubles - to ensure participation before today's deadline.

He had been unsure about whether to enter, having had concerns about how it would affect his preparations for the Australian Open, but the 32-year-old Scot has now confirmed he will take part.

Former world number one Murray has been slowly stepping up his recovery from a career-defining second hip operation in January and plans to play four tournaments in four weeks, beginning later in September.

A protected ranking allows a player facing a long-term injury layoff to enter tournaments on their return based on an average positioning before they got hurt.

