Murray: Scotland deserves funding of country, not county

The Grand Slam winner says a case can be made for the LTA to increase spending in Scotland.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6086708016001-jamie-murray.jpg" />

Jamie Murray has called for more funding from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), saying Scotland deserves the financial support of a country, not a county.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner, who was in Glasgow promoting the Murray Trophy, took part in an LTA event aiming to draw new blood to the sport.

During the event he said more can be done to capitalise on the success he and brother Andy have enjoyed.

Tennis Scotland currently gets around £700,000 of funding each year from the sport's governing body, but have made a case for receiving in excess of £1m.

Asked if Scotland deserved more money to grow the sport, Murray told STV: "I think so. Certainly from what we've achieved over the last however many years, going back to our junior days of playing.

"If you think about the Scottish players that have represented us in Davis Cup and won ties, I would say they do [deserve more funding].

"We're a country after all, not a county.

He added: "Things could have been better over the last ten years to make the most of what Andy has been achieving. Up here Tennis Scotland are doing their best to take things forward.

"You've got to be patient with planning for some of the indoor centres they want to get built, and that takes time.

"We haven't always had the best deal from the money that the LTA gets to hand out to Tennis Scotland."

The Murray Trophy begins on Monday and Jamie has been working with the LTA to grow the Challenger event. The US Open mixed doubles winner said that he was enjoying the experience of working behind the scenes and was hopeful they could exploit the appetite to watch top players in Glasgow.

"We're trying to put on a good event for the players and the fans and I think there's a lot of appetite for it, certainly for live tennis in Scotland" he said. "There's no event like this.

"There's a lot of interest in tennis up here from what I guess me and Andy have been doing on the court in the last five or ten years."

Murray will compete on home soil this week but after his latest major success he is already looking forward to returning to the bigger stage and admits that triumph at Wimbledon is his main aim.

"[Success] is why we play and why we practice, put in the hours and make the sacrifices and commitments," he said. "It's to have the opportunity to go and compete in these events.

"It's been exciting for me in the last few years to go to these level of tournaments and feel you've got a genuine chance to win.

"For me, Wimbledon would be the biggest goal until the end of my career, to win the men's doubles.

"It didn't work out for me this year but next year. There's always next year."

