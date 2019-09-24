Andy Murray claims first tour-level win since surgery

Murray beats Tennys Sandgren in the opening round of the Zhuhai Championships.

Murray is into the second round of the Zhuhai Championships. SNS Group

Andy Murray claimed his first ATP Tour singles victory since January by beating Tennys Sandgren in the opening round of the Zhuhai Championships.

Murray faced American Sandgren in the second singles match of his comeback last month, losing in two close sets, and this was a demonstration of the progress he has made since then as he claimed a 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-1 victory.

Not since a first-round win over James Duckworth in Brisbane right at the start of the season, prior to the hip resurfacing operation he underwent at the end of January, had the former world number one won a contest at this level.

Murray played his first tournament at second-tier Challenger level in 14 years in Majorca while his rivals were doing battle at the US Open and had been training hard since ahead of four consecutive tournament weeks.

And the improvements were clear, with Murray moving by far the best he has in any of his singles matches so far and serving strongly.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.