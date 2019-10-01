Andy Murray beats world no 13 Matteo Berrettini in Beijing

Murray beat the US Open semi-finalist 7-6 7-6 to reach the second round of the China Open.

Murray enjoyed his biggest win since hip surgery. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Andy Murray has claimed his biggest scalp since a second hip operation by beating world number 13 Matteo Berrettini.

Murray won a brace of tie-breaks to move into the second round of the China Open, where he'll meet fellow British player Cameron Norrie.



The 32-year-old underwent hip resurfacing surgery just nine months ago and feared his career was over.

But after a couple of wins on the second-tier Challenger tour and reaching the second round of another tournament in China last week, he has now beaten the US Open semi-finalist Berrettini.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.