Andy Murray outlasts Cameron Norrie at China Open

Murray won a three-hour battle against fellow Briton to reach the quarter-finals in Beijing.

Andy Murray is into the last eight at the China Open. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Andy Murray has beaten fellow British player Cameron Norrie after a three-hour battle to reach the quarter-finals of the China Open.

Murray won 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 as his comeback continues following a second hip operation he feared would end his career.

The 32-year-old recovered from failing to serve out at 5-3 to claim the first set against Norrie, whose dad hails from Scotland.

He then recovered from a break down to force the second set into a tiebreaker, which Norrie won easily.

But as the match went well into its third hour, it was Murray who put his foot on the accelerator, easing into last eight.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.