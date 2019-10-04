Andy Murray pleased with good week's work in Beijing

Murray beaten in the quarter-finals of the China Open by world number five Dominic Thiem.

Murray was beaten by Dominic Thiem. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Andy Murray said he would look back on a "good" week after reaching the quarter-finals at the China Open.

Murray enjoyed his most successful tournament since a second hip operation in Beijing, beating world number 13 Matteo Berrettini and fellow British player Cameron Norrie.

But the world's fifth best player Dominic Thiem proved too strong for Murray on Friday, ending the Scot's week with a 6-2, 7-6 win.

The 32-year-old will remain in China for next week's Shanghai Masters before travelling to Antwerp for the European Open.

It's just nine months since Murray underwent surgery he feared would end his career and while he was disappointed with his performance against Thiem, said he had made progress overall in recent days.

"I think there were some really good points in the match, like at the beginning of the match some really good points [and] also at the end," he told the ATP Tour website.

"I was a little bit unsure kind of how to go about the match at the beginning... I was feeling a little bit tired this morning.

"We talked about maybe, 'If you are feeling that way, try to finish off some of the points'... I wasn't that happy with the way I went about the match after the first game. I went a bit off track there at first, in terms of how I was playing. The week overall was good."

