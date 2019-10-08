Andy Murray to compete at the 2020 Australian Open

The news was confirmed on the tournament's official Twitter page on Tuesday.

Champ: Andy Murray will compete at the Australian Open. SNS Group

Andy Murray will compete at the 2020 Australian Open.

The news was confirmed on the tournament's official Twitter page on Tuesday.

Earlier on, tournament director Craig Tiley told Australian radio station Triple M: "For sure Andy will be here.

"I was on the phone to his agent this morning. He is going to be in Australia early.

"He is ready to return."

The former world number one had career-saving hip surgery earlier this year and continued his good progress by reaching the China Open quarter-finals last week.

At the 2019 Australian Open, Murray, 32, tearfully announced he may have to retire due to the pain he felt every time he played.

But after he underwent a procedure to resurface his hip joint in January, the two-time Wimbledon champion has gone from strength to strength.

Mr Tiley added: "Remember he said goodbye a year ago. It's great in that period he had surgery and has rebounded really well."

