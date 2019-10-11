Andy Murray reveals wife Kim expecting third child

The tennis star revealed his 31-year-old wife could give birth as soon as next week.

Andy Murray: wife Kim expecting third child. Rex Features

Tennis star Sir Andy Murray has revealed wife Kim is expecting their third child, and could give birth as soon as next week.

The two-time Wimbledon champion said he may need to rearrange his playing schedule depending on the new arrival.

Kim, 31, sparked pregnancy rumours in July after arriving at Wimbledon wearing a maternity top while cheering on her husband in a mixed doubles match with Serena Williams.

Now Murray, 32, has announced their third child is imminent.

He said: "Obviously the baby can come any time from pretty much next week.

"I would adjust my schedule if I couldn't go to Antwerp.

"My plan is to play Antwerp and then I am done through to the Davis Cup. "If the baby came early, I would miss Antwerp and then maybe play at the Paris Masters."

The couple are already parents to daughters Sophia, three, and Edie, who will turn two next month.

The couple got married in Andy's home town of Dunblane, Scotland, in 2015.

The former world number one and Olympic Gold Medal winnder had just lost a fiery encounter with Italian Fabio Fognini in the second round of the Shangai Masters.

However, the match was overshadowed by a row between the two players, with Murray telling his rival to "shut up" after he felt he was shouting out to put him off in the middle of a point.

The three-time Grand Slam winner is currently ranked number 289 in the world after battling back from a career-threatening hip injury.

