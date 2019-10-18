  • STV
  • MySTV

Murray reaches first semi-final in two and half years

STV

The Scot was forced to dig deep against Romanian qualifier Marius Copil.

Victory: Murray secured the win in two hours 36 minutes
Victory: Murray secured the win in two hours 36 minutes Rex

Andy Murray battled through to his first semi-final in almost two and a half years at the European Open in Antwerp.

The 32-year-old Scot was forced to dig deep against Romanian qualifier Marius Copil, eventually wrapping up a 6-3 6-7 (7) 6-4 victory in two hours and 36 minutes.

Murray is now in position to challenge for his 46th ATP title, although playing three - or potentially four - matches in as many days will be unchartered territory since his return from hip surgery.

The Scot has been feeling his elbow this week as he gets back up to speed with the rigours of serving and he flexed the arm occasionally.

He could certainly have done with converting one of three points for a double-break in the second set, rather than being taken to a decider.

But the metal hip passed another stern examination, Copil throwing in plenty of drop shots to test Murray's movement in another encouraging step on the road back towards challenging the top.

Three breaks of the booming Copil serve - with one drop of his own - saw Murray wrap up the first set in 44 minutes.

But Copil, faced further break points, fended them off and hauled himself level at 5-5 before snatching the tie-break, Murray unable to convert his one match point.

The momentum seemed to be with his challenger but he blinked first in the decider, two unforced errors and a first double-fault handing Murray two break points.

'I feel OK right now, but it's more about how you feel the following day.The good thing about the indoor matches is the points are fairly short, so it doesn't take as much out of you'
Andy Murray

The two-time Wimbledon champion converted the second and served out, securing victory with an ace, to reach his first semi-final since the French Open in 2017.

Murray told Amazon Prime: "I haven't played a lot of matches in the last few years so when you get to the end of the match it's always difficult to serve it out.

"I played a bad game at 5-3 in the second set and after that he gained a lot of confidence. He served extremely well, he was being a lot more aggressive in the second and third sets.

"Thankfully I managed to get the break at the end, but it was a tough one to get through.

"I feel OK right now, but it's more about how you feel the following day.

"The good thing about the indoor matches is the points are fairly short, so it doesn't take as much out of you."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.