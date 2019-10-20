  • STV
  • MySTV

Andy Murray crowns comeback with first title since 2017

STV

The Scot battled to a 6-3 4-6 6-4 victory against old rival Stan Wawrinka in Antwerp.

Comeback: Murray secures first title since 2017.
Comeback: Murray secures first title since 2017. SNS Group

An emotional Andy Murray claimed his first ATP Tour title for more than two-and-a-half years at the European Open in Antwerp.

In just his sixth singles tournament since returning from the hip resurfacing operation he underwent in January, Murray had significantly exceeded expectations by making it all the way to the final.

There he faced his old rival Stan Wawrinka, who was in the ascendancy for the vast majority of the match.

But Murray dug in superbly, saving eight of the 12 break points he faced, including several at crucial times, and battled to a 6-3 4-6 6-4 victory.

The last time he lifted silverware in singles came in Dubai in March 2017, so it was no surprise that the tears quickly flowed.

In an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime, Murray said: "Obviously it means a lot, the last few years have been extremely difficult, both me and Stan have had a lot of injury problems the last couple of years.

"It's amazing to be back playing him in a final. I think it was a great match, Stan was playing unbelievable, hitting winners from all over the court.

"I just managed to hang in a bit at the end of the second set and the third set was extremely close again. I didn't expect to be in this position so I'm very happy.

"This is one of the biggest wins that I've had after everything so I'm very proud."

' I didn't expect to be in this position so I'm very happy.'
Andy Murray

It was fitting that these two men should be facing each other given it was their gruelling French Open semi-final two years ago that exacerbated physical issues for both.

Murray spent the next 18 months trying to find a solution to his hip problems that would enable him to live without pain, while Wawrinka underwent two knee operations.

The 34-year-old is further down the comeback trail than Murray, but it is only this season that he has really returned to something like his old form, with his ranking dropping outside 200 last summer.

It is now back up to 18, while Murray's will leap more than 100 places to 127 on Monday.

The Scot was playing for a fourth day in a row having fought off weariness to defeat Ugo Humbert in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Wawrinka was a step up, though, and his heavy weight of shot immediately pushed Murray back well behind the baseline.

'This is one of the biggest wins that I've had after everything so I'm very proud.'
Andy Murray

Murray saved two break points in the second game but not a third and, after the Scot was unable to take two chances of his own in the next game, Wawrinka held comfortably through the rest of the set.

Of all Murray's many attributes, his sheer bloody-mindedness has probably won him more matches than any other, and that was much in evidence as he somehow took the second set.

He was on the ropes at 1-3 and two break points down but dug in and then got his reward as Wawrinka's serve went off the boil and his level dipped, with Murray breaking back to 3-3.

Wawrinka had two more chances at 4-4 but again Murray fought off the danger and more shaky serving from the Swiss put him in trouble in the next game.

Murray was furious when, as he looked set to win a long rally at 30-30, an erroneous line call forced the point to be replayed, but he duly played two of his best points of the match to send it to a decider.

Murray was twice a break down early in the third as well but both times hit back straight away and then saved two more break points at 4-4.

That left Wawrinka serving for the match and, although he led 40-15, Murray willed himself back into the game and took his first match point.

The 32-year-old is now expected to take a break until the Davis Cup finals next month while he waits for the birth of his third child.

Murray joked: "I'll have three kids under four years old. I need to get on the road so we don't get out of control. I'm excited for the third kid. My wife's been a huge support for getting me back on the court and making me fight to keep playing."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.