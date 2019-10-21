Murray brothers named in Great Britain Davis Cup squad

Andy and Jamie Murray have been selected by Leon Smith for the tournament in Madrid.

The Murray brothers will compete in Madrid. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Andy and Jamie Murray have both been named in the Great Britain squad for the new-look Davis Cup in Madrid.

The brothers have been named alongside Dan Evans and Neal Skupski as coach Leon Smith picked four of his five players for the finals, which take place next month.

Andy's participation was confirmed a day after he won the European Open, marking his first tournament win since undergoing career-threatening surgery to resurface his hip in January.

Smith said: "I'm delighted to name our first four players to represent GB for the Davis Cup Finals.

"Dan is playing some of the best tennis of his career and firmly deserves his place back inside the world's top 50.

"It's been absolutely fantastic to see Andy back competing again, headlined by his incredible win in Antwerp yesterday."

The Murrays were part of the team that won the Davis Cup in 2015 and will be the leading figures as Great Britain goes into the new-look final.

Eighteen countries will participate in Madrid, playing in groups of three to determine who progresses to the quarter-finals and knockout rounds to determine who lifts the trophy.

