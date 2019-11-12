Andy Murray aiming for a return to the top in 2020

Murray believes he can compete for titles but accepts remaining fit would be a success.

Murray is setting his sights on competing with the best. SNS Group

Andy Murray is confident he can get back towards the top of the game, but accepts his main goal in 2020 is simply to remain fit.

Murray is still in the early stages of his comeback from career-saving hip surgery last January, but rolled back the years last month by winning the European Open in Antwerp - his first title since 2017.

That followed a promising few weeks in Asia and, after reporting no ill-effects from having a metal plate put in his joint, gave hope that he could again compete at an elite level.

"I think that I can (get back)," the three-time major champion said. "I think my body showed I'm going to be able to do that, to play at a high level.

"I would want to be healthy, that's what I'd want, and I think over the last six months or so - definitely six to nine - you realise what really is important.

"I can remember why I started playing tennis in the first place and what the reasons for that were.

"I played tennis as a kid and through my professional career and I did it because I really loved playing.

"Being healthy allows me to do that. And it's nice to be able to win big competitions and have a high ranking and stuff.

"That's great but actually the reason why I'm playing is because I love it and I need to remember that, if I'm 30 in the world or 70 in the world.

"If I'm still enjoying it and still enjoying the preparations and training and all of that stuff, and I feel competitive, then that would be success for me, but I need to remember that.

"It's sometimes difficult when you start playing, competing and losing matches. You really want to do better. But that would be success if I could stay healthy and on the court."

Murray, who has not played since that win in Antwerp after his wife gave birth to their third child, is next in action in the Davis Cup in Madrid next week.

Great Britain are favourites to progress through the group stage of the revamped tournament, where they have been drawn against Kazakhstan and Holland.

He added: "In terms of the group stages, I think we've got a good chance in the group.

"I think we can get out of the group. It's not a gimme for us, there's so many good combinations in terms of the Kazakh singles and Dutch doubles so we'll need to play well to get through it."

