Andy Murray critical of his fitness after Davis Cup scare

The Scot laboured to a hard-fought win over 179th-ranked Tallon Griekspoor in Madrid.

Fatigued: Murray laboured to victory in his Davis Cup. Getty

Andy Murray criticised his fitness levels after performing his latest act of escapology in Great Britain's Davis Cup clash with the Netherlands in Madrid.

The Scot was down 4-1 in the deciding set against 179th-ranked Tallon Griekspoor but fought back to win via a tie-break and secure a 6-7 6-4 7-6 victory.

He looked heavy-legged throughout, though, and was puffing hard from the first few games against 23-year-old Griekspoor, who has never played a grand slam match.

Murray had looked unexpectedly close to peak form and fitness in his remarkable title victory in Antwerp a month ago but admitted that he had put on a few pounds in the weeks since as the arrival of his son Teddy took his focus away from the court.

"I told you guys I wasn't feeling in the best shape coming in, and it showed a little bit in the match," said Murray.

"The weight and things like that, that's my fault. I've never had that in my career before.

"Something as you get older you need to keep a closer eye on. I won't put myself in that position again.

"If you're weighing four or five kilos more than you're used to, that is probably going to affect how you feel moving around the court and stuff. So I need to do better with that."

Murray looked exhausted at the end, while he also appeared to be struggling with a cold, so there is every chance he will sit out Britain's clash against Kazakhstan on Thursday, with Kyle Edmund waiting in the wings.

Murray said: "It's not if I want to have a rest, it's what is the best thing for the team. I could say, 'Yeah, I want to play tomorrow's match' right now, and I have no idea of how I'm going to feel in the morning, which would be stupid."

Murray's preparations were not helped by the Netherlands springing a surprise by selecting Griekspoor instead of Botic Van De Zandschulp, who played against Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Murray denied the British team had taken this match lightly but conceded the result could easily have gone the other way.

Speaking on court, he said: "He played brilliant. I was lucky at the end of the match. He deserved to win."

Murray's victory became even more important when Dan Evans was beaten 3-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 by Robin Haase to send the tie to a deciding doubles rubber.

Evans looked to be cruising at a set and a break up and served for victory at 5-4 in the second set but Haase, who is ranked a lowly 163 but has been as high as 33, broke back and won the decider.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.