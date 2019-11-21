Jamie Murray fires Britain into Davis Cup quarter-finals

Murray and teammate Neil Skupski won the decisive doubles match against Kazakhstan

Form: Murray (right) and Skupski (left) have won two decisive doubles match in the Davis Cup. Getty

Jamie Murray and partner Neil Skupski cruised to a straight-sets win in the doubles against Kazakhstan to secure Great Britain's spot in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.

The pair beat Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1 6-4 to set up a last eight tie with Germany.

Murray and Skupski have proven a formidable pairing for the British team, having fought back to earn another decisive win in the doubles against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Bublik had earlier defeated Dan Evans to send the Kazakhstan tie to a decisive doubles rubber but he and teammate Kukushkin were unable to get the better of Murray and Skupski.

Andy Murray missed out the Kazakhstan tie after admitting he was out of shape following a nervy singles win over world number 179 Tallon Griekspoor.

The former world number one criticised his own fitness, insisting he didn't deserve to win the match.

Victory over Kazakhstan meant Great Britain topped their group in the new-look tournament format, with attention now turning to a knockout match against Germany on Friday.

