Plane from Edinburgh crashes off runway in Amsterdam

Right landing gear believed to have collapsed before the incident at Schipol Airport.

Flybe: Crash happened on Thursday evening. David Fleming/ITV

A Flybe plane from Edinburgh has crashed off a runway in the Netherlands.

The landing gear of flight BEI284 reportedly failed on landing at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam at 5pm local time on Wednesday.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the crash and passengers were taken into the terminal by bus.

A Schipol Airport spokesman tweeted: "The landing gear of a Flybe airplane collapsed during touchdown.

"All passengers are brought [sic] to the terminal by bus at the moment."

Earlier on Thursday, a Flybe plane flying between Glasgow and Birmingham was forced to make an emergency landing after one if its engines failed.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.