Bus driver fighting for life after tram crash near airport

The vehicles collided on Wednesday evening as six passengers were on the tram.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5797263155001-tram-derails-after-smash-with-bus-near-edinburgh-airport.jpg" />

The driver of a bus which crashed into a tram near Edinburgh Airport, causing it to derail, is fighting for his life in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.30pm on Wednesday after the vehicles collided.

Police have said the driver of the bus, which is used to take passengers to the airport from long-stay car parks, is in a critical condition at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The tram driver and ticket conductor were treated at the scene by paramedics and their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Crash: Collision near airport. STV

Six passengers on the tram at the time are not believed to be injured and there were no passengers on the bus, which is used to transport passengers between the long-stay airport car parks and the terminal building.

The tram service is operating on a limited route, running between York Place and the Gyle Centre.

Police: Bus driver in critical condition. STV

A spokesman for Edinburgh Trams said: "The wellbeing of everyone involved in the incident continues to be our number one priority.

"Early indications would suggest that a bus struck the tram causing it to de-rail.

"We are working with the emergency services and our partners to assist the Police investigation and recover the vehicles involved.

"Once the vehicle has been recovered, an assessment of the tram tracks will be carried out by our maintenance teams."

