Detectives to revisit murder scene after body found in house

Kevin Byrne, also known locally as Kevin Forrester, was found in his Fife home on February 5.

Murder probe: Kevin Byrne. Facebook

Detectives are to revisit the scene of a murder in Fife in a bid to speak to witnesses.

The body of Kevin Byrne, also known locally as Kevin Forrester, was found in his home on Alison Street, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday February 5.

Following a post-mortem examination, the 45-year-old's death is being treated as murder.

Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team will return to the scene on Sunday afternoon to speak with local residents and other members of the public.

Officers will be stopping pedestrians and motorists, asking them if they remember seeing any suspicious activity in Alison Street during the same time period two weekends ago, which is believed to have been the last time Mr Byrne was seen alive.

'We are committed to provide Kevin's family with the answers they deserve in relation to his death.' Detective inspector Carol Craig from the Major Investigation Team

Detective inspector Carol Craig from the Major Investigation Team said: "We are committed to provide Kevin's family with the answers they deserve in relation to his death and as part of our ongoing inquiries we are revisiting Alison Street on Sunday to try and get vital information from the local community.

"Our officers will be engaging with those who live in the area, as well as those passing through, to establish if anyone saw or heard anything that might be of interest or significance to this investigation.

"Prior to our revisit, however, if anyone believes they have information that can help bring those responsible for Kevin's murder to justice, then please contact police immediately."

