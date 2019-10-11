  • STV
  • MySTV

Police officer still unconscious five days after crash

Jenness Mitchell

The marked police car crashed while responding to reports of a drink-driver on the M90.

Closed: Part of the M90 was shut overnight following the crash.
Closed: Part of the M90 was shut overnight following the crash. STV

A police officer who suffered neurological injuries after crashing on the M90 is still unconscious and receiving intensive care in hospital.

The policeman and his colleague were responding to reports of a drink-driver when they left the road and crashed onto a grass verge on Sunday night at around 9.40pm.

Both were seriously injured.

The driver of the marked BMW 330 patrol car had to be removed from the vehicle by firefighters and was taken to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, where family remain by his bedside.

His passenger was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with back injuries.

Chief superintendent Stewart Carle, who earlier thanked the passing motorists and 999 responders who gave treatment, visited the unconscious officer on Thursday night with chief inspector Mark Patterson.

Posting on Twitter, he said: "Today with CI Patterson, I visited one of Road Policing Scotland's officers injured in Sunday evening's RTC on M90.

"Whilst he remains unconscious, the intensive treatment and care from NHS Scotland is humbling as is the bravely optimistic love and unstinting attention from his fiancee and family."

Crash: Two officers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Crash: Two officers were taken to hospital with serious injuries. STV

Following the single-vehicle crash, the M90 remained closed overnight between J4 Kelty in Fife and J5 Gairneybridge in Perth and Kinross while a full investigation took place.

The road eventually reopened at 9.20am on Monday.

Chief inspector Mark Patterson, from Road Policing East, said: "The officers in the patrol car were responding to the report of a drunk driver on the motorway when the collision happened.

"Our thoughts are with both officers and their families at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to call Police Scotland on the 101 number."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.