Gerard Butler on the run in new Angel Has Fallen trailer

The Scots actor's character is accused of staging an assassination attempt on the US president.

Superstar: Paisley-born actor Gerard Butler. Picture Perfect/Rex Features

Hollywood superstar Gerard Butler is on the run from the FBI after being falsely accused of attempting to kill the US president in the first trailer for Angel Has Fallen.

The Paisley-born actor reprises his role of Secret Service agent Mike Banning in the third instalment in the franchise, following on from Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen.

The footage shows Butler accompanying President Allan Trumbull, played by Morgan Freeman, on a fishing trip when a drone strike kills everyone except the two men.

When he wakes up, he is handcuffed to his hospital bed and told he is being charged with the attempted murder of the president.

After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat.

In desperation he turns to his father, played by Nick Nolte, who lives in the woods.

The film, which will be released in August, also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo and Danny Huston.

Sharing the trailer online, Butler stated: "Fallen. Framed. Forced to fight for my life. I'm so exited to share my new film with you all."

Malibu: Butler lost his home in the California wildfires. Gerard Butler Instagram

The Scot previously gave fans a taste of his country's stunning scenery during a visit home over Christmas.

Showing off a beautiful loch on Instagram, he said: "Scotland. Ach, it's good to be home."

Butler, who visited Haiti last November to meet children benefiting from Scots charity Mary's Meals, lost his Malibu home in the California wildfires last year.

The Geostorm star had to be evacuated to safety when the blaze spread across Los Angeles.

By the time he returned, all he was left with was the charred remains of his house and truck.

He posted a picture on Instagram, stating: "Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters."

