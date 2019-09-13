The Big Vin: Actor belts out Flower of Scotland to crowd

The Hollywood actor sang the national anthem whilst taking a break from Fast and Furious 9.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6085957666001-actor-vin-diesel-belts-out-flower-of-scotland-to-edinburgh-crowd.jpg" />

Hollywood star Vin Diesel belted out a rousing rendition of Flower of Scotland on the set of Fast and Furious 9.

The 52-year-old actor was filmed singing the national anthem in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Video footage shows the American movie star take a break from the film set to serenade fans who had turned out to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

He challenged the crowd to sing the anthem then belted out the first verse and joined in as everyone sang.

Vin Diesel is in Edinburgh with an 800-strong film crew and a host of famous faces as filming for the latest chapter in the Fast and Furious film series in the city.

Joiner Danny Gray, 33, was one the fans who lined the streets to watch the film being filmed.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6085436631001-news-190911-fast916x9.jpg" />

He went along with son, Leyton, 11, fiance, Debra Currie, 31, daughter Macy, five, and three-month-old son, Vinny.

He said: "It made my little man's day. It was great when he started singing. He came over and spoke to fans and was really nice.

"There were a lot of tourists there so not a lot of people knew the words, but that didn't stop him and he went for it.

"It's nice that he took the time out to come over to the fans. He's a really nice guy and it made my son's day."

Hollywood stars including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Helen Mirren have been filming the ninth Fast and Furious film in Edinburgh since last month.

The four-week filming schedule will involve close to 800 crew members, including 375 local hires working on location over the course of the shoot - one of the largest to ever take place in the city.

A total of 52 roads have been or will be closed during the course of filming, which is expected to last until Sunday, September 22.

