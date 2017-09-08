Most oil workers 'unlikely to fly in Super Puma' again

The helicopters have been involved in three fatal North Sea crashes since 2009.

Grounded: Super Puma at Aberdeen Airport. SWNS

Most oil workers are reluctant to fly in Super Puma helicopters, a survey by manufacturer Airbus suggests.

Of 5000 passengers and pilots who took part in an online poll, 62% said they were "very uncomfortable" with the idea and unlikely to fly in one again.

Super Pumas were grounded following the deaths of 13 men in a crash in 2016, one of three fatal accidents involving the aircraft in the North Sea.

The Airbus survey found respondents value the opinions of their colleagues about safety, but not their employer.

Nine out of ten had flown in Super Pumas and a similar number said a helicopter's safety record was very important.

The cause of the crash off the island of Turøy in April 2016 is still unclear but experts have blamed a technical fault.

A witness less than a mile away from where the helicopter went down described seeing an "explosion in the sky" before the Super Puma "fell to the ground and burst into flames".

Following the crash, a survey of 2500 offshore workers by recruitment website Oil and Gas People found 90% were against the return of Super Pumas.

About 65% said they would refuse to fly in one if they did return and 85% said nothing could change their minds.

The Civil Aviation Authority set out plans to allow Super Pumas to return to service in July.

