Panto-goers evacuated from Perth Theatre during Aladdin

The incident happened during the first performance at the venue in four years.

Perth Theare: Audience left out in cold after fire alarm. STV

Dozens of panto-goers were evacuated from Perth Theatre during the first performance at the venue in four years.

The theatre, which reopened its doors on Saturday following a £16.6m refurbishment, was emptied shortly before 4pm.

The evacuation occurred during an afternoon performance of Aladdin and was prompted by a false fire alarm.

Despite the cold, members of the cast entertained children while they waited to return to their seats.



Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.