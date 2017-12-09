Panto-goers evacuated from Perth Theatre during Aladdin
The incident happened during the first performance at the venue in four years.
Dozens of panto-goers were evacuated from Perth Theatre during the first performance at the venue in four years.
The theatre, which reopened its doors on Saturday following a £16.6m refurbishment, was emptied shortly before 4pm.
The evacuation occurred during an afternoon performance of Aladdin and was prompted by a false fire alarm.
Despite the cold, members of the cast entertained children while they waited to return to their seats.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.