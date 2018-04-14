Pet puggle rescued after cliff fall at 'Dracula' castle

Litte dog was rescued by emergency services using a rope at Slains Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Cliff: Pet was rescued and made it safely home. Charlie Davidson/PA Wire

A dog has been rescued after falling down a cliff at a castle thought to have inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula.

The puggle - a cross between a beagle and a pug - suffered a leg injury in the incident at Slains Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Coastguards carried out a rope rescue to bring the animal to safety following the fall on Saturday afternoon at the ruined castle.

Coastguard teams from Cruden Bay, Peterhead and Banff were involved in the rescue - while Peterhead RNLI lifeboat was also at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 5pm and had completed the rescue by 6pm.

The dog was then reunited with its owner.