  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Government's Brexit intervention cost £136,000

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The government spent £136,418 arguing that it should be given a say in negotiations.

Brexit: Scottish Government intervened in Article 50 case (file pic).
Brexit: Scottish Government intervened in Article 50 case (file pic). PA

The Scottish Government's Supreme Court intervention over Brexit cost more than £130,000, it has emerged.

The government spent £136,418 arguing that it should be given a say in negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union, including £128,877 on external legal fees.

Lord advocate James Wolffe contended that leaving the EU would "change the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament" and said Downing Street should seek consent first.

But advocate general for Scotland Lord Keen argued that the Scotland Act makes it "perfectly clear" the country's "relationship with the European Union" is not part of Holyrood's powers.

Judges unanimously dismissed the argument that devolved administrations should be consulted over Article 50.

They also rejected the UK Government's position that ministers should be able to trigger Article 50 without putting it to a vote at parliament.

The UK Government has not released the legal costs behind its appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Scottish Government's fees were revealed by Brexit minister Mike Russell, who said the decision to take action was motivated by "the significance of the case for the UK's constitutional arrangements and the effect on devolved competence of notification under Article 50."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1378880-brexit-ruling-holyrood-has-no-say-on-article-50-trigger/ | default

MSPs voted against triggering Brexit despite the court's decision, claiming that devolved administrations were not properly consulted by the UK Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would count as "one of the most significant votes in the history of the Scottish Parliament".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1380155-brexit-holyrood-votes-against-triggering-article-50/ | default

Adam Tomkins, Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman, said: "Nicola Sturgeon's attempt to stir up grievance on what was always a doomed legal bid has landed taxpayers with a £136,000 bill.

"This is an complete waste of public funds and the SNP government should apologise immediately to the teachers, doctors and public sector workers who are being neglected while the nationalists spend valuable taxpayers' money on their unwanted and unjustified separation agenda."

The costs revealed by Mr Russell in response to a parliamentary question from south of Scotland SNP MSP Joan McAlpine also included £6230 spent on travel, accommodation and food for government officials, £800 to apply to intervene in the case, and £510 on room hire and catering at the Supreme Court.

The lord advocate's costs were not included.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.