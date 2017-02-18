Scottish Government's Brexit intervention cost £136,000

The government spent £136,418 arguing that it should be given a say in negotiations.

Brexit: Scottish Government intervened in Article 50 case (file pic). PA

The Scottish Government's Supreme Court intervention over Brexit cost more than £130,000, it has emerged.

The government spent £136,418 arguing that it should be given a say in negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union, including £128,877 on external legal fees.

Lord advocate James Wolffe contended that leaving the EU would "change the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament" and said Downing Street should seek consent first.

But advocate general for Scotland Lord Keen argued that the Scotland Act makes it "perfectly clear" the country's "relationship with the European Union" is not part of Holyrood's powers.

Judges unanimously dismissed the argument that devolved administrations should be consulted over Article 50.

They also rejected the UK Government's position that ministers should be able to trigger Article 50 without putting it to a vote at parliament.

The UK Government has not released the legal costs behind its appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Scottish Government's fees were revealed by Brexit minister Mike Russell, who said the decision to take action was motivated by "the significance of the case for the UK's constitutional arrangements and the effect on devolved competence of notification under Article 50."

MSPs voted against triggering Brexit despite the court's decision, claiming that devolved administrations were not properly consulted by the UK Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would count as "one of the most significant votes in the history of the Scottish Parliament".

Adam Tomkins, Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman, said: "Nicola Sturgeon's attempt to stir up grievance on what was always a doomed legal bid has landed taxpayers with a £136,000 bill.

"This is an complete waste of public funds and the SNP government should apologise immediately to the teachers, doctors and public sector workers who are being neglected while the nationalists spend valuable taxpayers' money on their unwanted and unjustified separation agenda."

The costs revealed by Mr Russell in response to a parliamentary question from south of Scotland SNP MSP Joan McAlpine also included £6230 spent on travel, accommodation and food for government officials, £800 to apply to intervene in the case, and £510 on room hire and catering at the Supreme Court.

The lord advocate's costs were not included.

