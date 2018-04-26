Trump to visit UK amid speculation over Scotland trip

The US President's visit will take place on Friday, July 13, following a Nato summit in Brussels.

Visit: Trump during his last visit to Scotland PA

US President Donald Trump will visit the UK this summer, the White House has announced.

The visit will take place on Friday, July 13, following a Nato summit in Brussels.

It comes amid speculation that the visit may include a trip to one of the President's two golf courses in Scotland.

Trump last visited the UK in June 2016 during a brief break from his presidential campaign, spending two days at Turnberry in Ayrshire and Trump International in Aberdeenshire.

The trip has been described as a "working visit" and Trump will not meet the Queen.

The half-Scottish President, whose mother was born in the Western Isles, reportedly cancelled an earlier visit to the UK amid concerns over protests in London.

He was met by dozens of protesters during his 2016 trip to Scotland.

